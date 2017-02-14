On Valentine’s Day, Hardik Pandya tweets that he has been ‘single for a long time’

Hardik Pandya was spotted holidaying with rumoured girlfriend Lisha Sharma in Hong Kong in last year. Hardik Pandya was spotted holidaying with rumoured girlfriend Lisha Sharma in Hong Kong in last year.

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has put rumours to rest after the youngster tweeted a message for his fans and followers on Valentine’s Day. There was lot of buzz of Pandya dating Kolkata-based model Lisha Sharma and the pictures of two holidaying in Hong Kong went viral last year.

“Just wanted to clear one for all, I have been single and focusing on my game since a long time. Again and again this rumour or picture comes out. It doesn’t justify the hard work we do. I would really appreciate to end this rumour. And let’s end it for all. Thank you. Hardik,” Pandya tweeted this morning.

The cricketer has been a vital cog in the Indian unit at the moment and many believe that he is the seaming all-rounder India have been searching for a long a time.

It wasn’t an ideal T20I series against England for Pandya but he had a memorable ODI debut against the same opposition earlier this year and finds himself in the first two Tests against the touring Australia.

