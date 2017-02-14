On Valentine’s Day, Hardik Pandya tweets that he has been ‘single for a long time’

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has put rumours to rest after the youngster tweeted a message for his fans and followers on Valentine’s Day. There was lot of buzz of Pandya dating Kolkata-based model Lisha Sharma and the pictures of two holidaying in Hong Kong went viral last year.
“Just wanted to clear one for all, I have been single and focusing on my game since a long time. Again and again this rumour or picture comes out. It doesn’t justify the hard work we do. I would really appreciate to end this rumour. And let’s end it for all. Thank you. Hardik,” Pandya tweeted this morning.
The cricketer has been a vital cog in the Indian unit at the moment and many believe that he is the seaming all-rounder India have been searching for a long a time.
It wasn’t an ideal T20I series against England for Pandya but he had a memorable ODI debut against the same opposition earlier this year and finds himself in the first two Tests against the touring Australia.