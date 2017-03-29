On this day, 13 years ago, Virender Sehwag became ‘Multan Ka Sultan’

Virender Sehwag has scored two triple hundreds for India in Tests. (Source: Express Archive) Virender Sehwag has scored two triple hundreds for India in Tests. (Source: Express Archive)

Known for his aggressive batting, Virender Sehwag wrote history on this very day in 2004 when he became the first Indian batsman to score a triple hundred in a Test match. He reached the feat by smashing a maximum off Saqlain Mushtaq over mid-wicket in Multan.

In 2004, India toured Pakistan and were playing on their soil after a long gap. The first Test of the three-match series took place in Multan where Rahul Dravid, after winning the toss, elected to bat.

Aakash Chopra and Virender Sehwag’s opening stand of 160 runs gave India a solid start but fall of two quick wickets slightly pushed them on the backfoot. Skipper Dravid was back in the hut and in came Sachin Tendulkar.

The Sachin-Sehwag duo didn’t show any mercy towards the Pakistan bowling attack and the two put upon a partnership of 336 runs for the third wicket. Sehwag on the course smashed a magnificent 309 runs to score his maiden Test triple hundred while Sachin remained unbeaten at 194 after India scored a mammoth 675/5.

Later the Pakistan batting line up tried to show resistance against the Indian bowling but were bundled out for 407 in the first innings. The visitors then enforced a follow-on after attaining a lead of 268 runs in the first innings. Pakistan never looked in control of this game as the Indian bowlers ripped apart the hosts’ batting in the second innings as well.

Anil Kumble bagged a six-wicket haul to wrap up Pakistan’s second innings for a total of 216 runs. India won the match by an innings and 52 runs. India later went on to win the series 2-1.

