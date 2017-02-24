On This Day: Sachin Tendulkar slams first double century in ODIs, watch video

Sachin Tendulkar reached his double hundred with a single of Charl Langeveldt in the final over. (Source: File) Sachin Tendulkar reached his double hundred with a single of Charl Langeveldt in the final over. (Source: File)

Seven years ago, on this day Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar became the first male player to score 200 runs in One Day Cricket. Tendulkar achieved this historical feat against South Africa at Gwalior. In his magical innings, Sachin slammed 200 of 147 balls, courtesy 25 fours and three sixes at a phenomenal strike rate of 136.05.

En route this glorious feat, Tendulkar overtook the previous record of Saeed Anwar and Charles Coventry as he took advantage of some good conditions and played superbly. Tendulkar reached his fifty off 37 balls and his century off 90 and finally reached the milestone of 200 in the last over of the innings. Courtesy his knock, India posted 401/3 which was then India’s third-highest score in ODIs.

Not many would have predicted Tendulkar to accomplish this feat at the age of 36. During the innings he was seen cramping up as well as he suffered with fatigue. However, he did not opt for a runner and continued to deal in boundaries. There were a few nervous moments when he crossed his personal best of 186 but finally reached his double hundred with a single of Charl Langeveldt in the final over, much to the delight of fans across the globe.

Tendulkar had later claimed that he sensed an opportunity to break the record and reach a double-century when he had gone past 175 in the 42nd over.

South Africa, though could not repeat their 434 run chase from Johannesburg. AB De Villiers scored a hundred but they lost by 153 runs when they were bowled out for 248.

Apart from Tendulkar the four other players who have achieved this feat since are Rohit Sharma (264, 209), Martin Guptill (237), Virender Sehwag (219) and Chris Gayle (215). Meanwhile, Australia’s Belinda Clarke was the first player to score a double century in ODIs against Denmark Women in the 1997/98 World Cup match.

