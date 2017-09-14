On this Day in 2007: India beat Pakistan in a bowl-out at T20 World Cup, watch video

India won their first T20 international in a thrilling encounter against Pakistan at the Kingsmead, Durban. India won their first T20 international in a thrilling encounter against Pakistan at the Kingsmead, Durban.

Ten years ago on this day team, India won their first T20 international in a thrilling encounter against Pakistan at the Kingsmead, Durban. The match witnessed a tense end with a bowl-out after the two teams ended their innings on the same score.

After winning the toss, Pakistan elected to bat and restricted India to 141. Defending a target of 141, the Indian bowlers led by RP Singh stuck to their task and managed to keep the Pakistan scoreboard on 141 at the end of 20 overs. This resulted in a bowl out.

Much like a penalty shoot out in football, the bowl out saw both the teams make attempts at hitting the wicket. For India Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singha and Robin Uthappa hit the bull’s eye. While Yasir Arafat, Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi all missed the target. This saw India win the match by a margin of 3-0.

#OnThisDay in 2007, India v Pakistan at #WT20 ended with scores level, and India won a bowl-out 3-0 in a thrilling tie in Durban! pic.twitter.com/dXf27ruAm8 — ICC (@ICC) 14 September 2017

Earlier, former Indian batsman, Virender Sehwag, who was a part of the match, recalled the match and said it was his best moment in an India Pakistan contest. “My best India versus Pakistan moment is our first match in the ICC World T20 2007, which was a tie. Nobody thought that the first encounter between the two countries in the first World T20 would be a tie. At the time, the rule was that if the match ended in a tie, it would go to a bowl-out”, he said and added, “We were 1-0 up. This was followed by hits from Harbhajan and Uthappa. The stadium erupted thereafter. Harbhajan jumped on Yuvraj and hugged him. Everyone broke into a loud cry of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai!’ and started to sing along, ‘Chak De India’, which was quite popular at the time,” he recalled.

