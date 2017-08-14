Latest News

On this day in 1990: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar scored his first Test hundred

On this day in 1990, Sachin Tendulkar notched up his first Test hundred when he scored an unbeaten 119 in Manchester against England. While his first hundred came in 1990 against England, Sachin eventually went on to score a total of 100 hundreds in his international career.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:August 14, 2017 12:28 pm
Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar India, India vs England, Sachin Tendulkar hundred, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Sachin Tendulkar scored his first Test hundred in 1990 against England. (Source: Express Archive)
Related News

On this day in 1990, Sachin Tendulkar notched up his first Test hundred when he scored an unbeaten 119 in Manchester against England. Earlier, batting first hosts England compiled a total of 519 after Graham Gooch, Michael Atherton and Robin Smith scored individual hundreds. Gooch and Atherton stitched an opening stand of 225 runs and later a hundred from Smith’s bat anchored the hosts to go past 500-run mark.

In reply, India began the proceedings in a disappointing manner when they lost Ravi Shastri and Navjot Singh Sidhu early but Mohammad Azharuddin’s 179 and Sanjay Manjrekar’s 93 provided the visitors with some resistance. Tendulkar too chipped in with as India managed to score 432 in first innings.

Later, riding of Allan Lamb’s 109, England posted 320/4 (D). India were in a spot of bother while chasing a target of over 400 runs in the second after they lost wickets at regular intervals. But a knock of 119 runs guided India to end the match in a draw.

 

While his first hundred came in 1990 against England, Sachin eventually went on to score a total of 100 hundreds in his international career. His individual best Test score was 248* which he scored against Bangladesh in 2004 in Dhaka while he became the first cricketer to smash a double ton in ODI format.

Tendulkar scored 200* against South Africa in 2010 in Gwalior.

In 1948 on this day, Sir Don Bradman was dismissed for a duck at the Oval in his last innings.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 13, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 27 -->
27
Zone A - Match 27
FT
20
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Gujarat Fortunegiants beat Jaipur Pink Panthers (27-20)
Aug 15, 201720:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 28 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 28
Aug 15, 201721:00 IST
The Arena, Ahmedabad
<!-- Match 29 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 29

Barcelona can cope without Neymar 