On this day in 1990: Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar scored his first Test hundred

On this day in 1990, Sachin Tendulkar notched up his first Test hundred when he scored an unbeaten 119 in Manchester against England. Earlier, batting first hosts England compiled a total of 519 after Graham Gooch, Michael Atherton and Robin Smith scored individual hundreds. Gooch and Atherton stitched an opening stand of 225 runs and later a hundred from Smith’s bat anchored the hosts to go past 500-run mark.

In reply, India began the proceedings in a disappointing manner when they lost Ravi Shastri and Navjot Singh Sidhu early but Mohammad Azharuddin’s 179 and Sanjay Manjrekar’s 93 provided the visitors with some resistance. Tendulkar too chipped in with as India managed to score 432 in first innings.

Later, riding of Allan Lamb’s 109, England posted 320/4 (D). India were in a spot of bother while chasing a target of over 400 runs in the second after they lost wickets at regular intervals. But a knock of 119 runs guided India to end the match in a draw.

in 1948: Don Bradman in his final Test inns bowled for a duck @ The Oval

1990: Sachin Tendulkar made his maiden Test 100 @ Manchester. pic.twitter.com/gG6w3ODlYY — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) 14 August 2017

While his first hundred came in 1990 against England, Sachin eventually went on to score a total of 100 hundreds in his international career. His individual best Test score was 248* which he scored against Bangladesh in 2004 in Dhaka while he became the first cricketer to smash a double ton in ODI format.

Tendulkar scored 200* against South Africa in 2010 in Gwalior.

In 1948 on this day, Sir Don Bradman was dismissed for a duck at the Oval in his last innings.

