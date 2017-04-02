On This Day: Gautam Gambhir, MS Dhoni’s heroics help India lift the 2011 World Cup

MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh got India over the finishing line in the final. (Source: Express photo by Kevin D’Souza) MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh got India over the finishing line in the final. (Source: Express photo by Kevin D’Souza)

April 2, 2011 was a historic day for India as the powerhouses of world cricket lifted the second World Cup trophy and for the first time in 28 years. This was also the first World Cup won by a team when also playing hosts in the final (India co-hosted the event alongside Bangladesh and Sri Lanka).

In a contest of two Asian nations – a first in World Cup history – India prevailed over Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to send the entire financial capital into mad frenzy into the wee hours and bring people out in the streets to celebrate into the wee hours across the length and breadth of the country.

India had made their way into the final on the back of a historic and memorable win over Pakistan in the semi-final and in the title decider, were forced to bring in S Sreesanth after Ashish Nehra injured his finger. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, played without Angelo Mathews, Ajantha Mendis and Rangana Herath.

Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 274 at a loss of six wickets in the 50 overs with Mahela Jayawardene scoring a century and finding support elsewhere from another Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara (48). For India, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh both picked up two wickets apiece.

In reply, India lost Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar early which left Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir in the middle. The two Delhi players continued the chase until Kohli fell for 35. This, surprisingly, brought MS Dhoni in to bat who shifted himself a place up the order with Yuvraj Singh dropping one down. The left hand-right hand combination added pivotal 109 runs for the fourth wicket before Gambhir was bowled on 97. This left India needing a run-a-ball 52 from 52 balls, which Yuvraj and Dhoni achieved with rather ease. The win was sealed in fantastic fashion – a six by MS Dhoni. Dhoni remained unbeaten on 91 from 79 balls while Yuvi stood not out on 21 from 24 balls.

MS Dhoni was adjudged Man of the Match in the final for his vital knock while Yuvraj Singh took home the Man of the Series honours for all-round display with the bat and the ball. Tendulkar was carried on the shoulders for a victory lap as his last World Cup and Gambhir later dedicated the win to victims of 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd