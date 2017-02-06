On SC panel’s orders, Thakur & Shirke’s offices closed, employees relieved

Anurag Thakur with Ajay Shirke Anurag Thakur with Ajay Shirke

First their official email ids were deleted a day after they were sacked by the Supreme Court. Now, the offices maintained by Anurag Thakur, the former BCCI president, and Ajay Shirke, the former secretary, have been shut down by the Committee of Administrators (COA). The new Supreme-Court appointed panel have informed the CEO Rahul Johri to close down the offices and relieve the employees of the former board officials.

Even after Thakur and Shirke quit, their employees were receiving salaries and receiving office expenses from the Indian board. The COA felt as both office bearer hold no office in BCCI, there is no need to maintain a president office in New Delhi. When he became the secretary of BCCI, Thakur had rented an office in New Delhi. Johri was told about shutting down president’s office in the first meeting of COA held in Mumbai last week.

The Indian Express understands that board will pay three-months’ salary and terminate the contracts of the employees who were working in the office of the former president and secretary. The committee felt that many important documents are with the president and secretary and that they should be not with the people who don’t hold any BCCI post.

Incidentally, during the second T20 game in Nagpur, the Vidarbha Cricket Association, from where Shashank Manohar rose to power, denied giving any tickets to BCCI president box as they felt that since there was no board president in place, there would be no issue of any tickets. The Apex court had axed Thakur and Shirke and had appointed COA headed by Vinod Rai, to ensure all reforms set by Lodha committee are implemented by the board.