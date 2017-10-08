Special Coverage
  • On Karva Chauth, Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika, shares special message for all ladies

On Karva Chauth, Rohit Sharma with wife Ritika, shares special message for all ladies

Rohit Sharma shared his happiness on being with his wife Ritika on the occasion of Karva Chauth. Rohit posted a photo with wife on his Instagram account.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 8, 2017 6:05 pm
Rohit Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, Karva Chauth, Rohit Sharma India, Indian cricket team, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Rohit Sharma posted a picture with wife Ritika on his Instagram account. (Source: Instagram)
India opener Rohit Sharma spared sometime from his busy schedule and shared his happiness on being with his wife Ritika on the occassion of Karva Chauth. Rohit on his official Instagram account wrote, “By her side this #KarvaChauth. Let’s hope the moon comes out early today for all the ladies out there 🤞🌙”

Karva Chauth is a festival traditionally celebrated by Hindu women across the world. Observed generally by married women, on this day, they fast from sunrise to moonrise praying for the safety and long life of their husbands.

Sharma is presently a part of the Indian team that is facing Australia at home. India defated the visiting team 4-1 in the five-match ODI series while have now taken a 1-0 lead in three-match T20I series after beating them in the first encounter by 9 wickets (D/L method). In a rain-curtailed match, Australia scored 118/8 in 18.4 overs. Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah pushed the visitors on backfoot after both the bowlers scalped a couple of wickets apiece. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal bagged a wicket each.

Later, India were handed a revised target of 48 runs in six overs and openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan started the proceedings for hosts but Sharma was cleaned up by Nathan Coulter-Nile afte rhis middle stump was uprooted. Australia just managed to pick a single wicket as India chased down the target by 9 wickets to win the match.

