On football field I’m Cristiano Ronaldo in my head, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will lead All Heart FC in Celebrity Clasico. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli will lead All Heart FC in Celebrity Clasico. (Source: PTI)

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli will be leading All Heart FC against the All Stars team in Celebrity Clasico on Sunday and in a video generated by the Star Sports Football on their official Twitter account, Kohli is seen talking about the goalkeeping options that he has and also about his favourite position on the football field.

This is not the first time when cricket and Bollywood have come together for a social cause. Earlier in 2016 Virat Kohli Foundation joined hands with Abhishek Bachchan’s ‘Playing for Humanity’ to hold a charity football match which also featured former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni apart from other players. Abhishek Bachchan’s side included top Bollywood actors like Ranbir Kapoor. On an action-packed starry night, there was no winner as the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

.@imVkohli on the best footballer of All Heart FC, strategy & more! Watch it all in the Celebrity Clasico on 15 Oct, only on Star Sports! pic.twitter.com/0HtOkmq0m9 — Star Sports Football (@StarFootball) 12 October 2017

All Heart FC squad: Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rohan Bopanna, Umesh Yadav, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahl, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, S Badrinath, Sreejest P, Pawan Negi, Digvijay Rawat, Anup Sridhar, Anirudh Srikanth, Mangaldas

All Stars FC: Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Leander Paes, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Shoojit Sircar, Arjun Kapoor, Dino Morea, Kartik Aaryan, Arman Jain, Shabir Ahluwalia, Nishant Mehra, Sachin joshi, Jim Sarbh, Vivian DSena, Karan Veer Mehra, Aadar jain, Vikram Thapa, Rohan Shrestha, Harpreet Baweja, Shashank Khaitan

