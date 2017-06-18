On Father’s Day, Suresh Raina shares adorable video of daughter Gracia

Suresh Raina is currently not a part of the Indian squad for ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: Instagram) Suresh Raina is currently not a part of the Indian squad for ICC Champions Trophy. (Source: Instagram)

There is more to life than just the cricketing field and no one possibly shows that more than Suresh Raina who dotes on his daughter and it once again showed on Sunday. In short and yet extremely adorable video shared on his Twitter account, Raina captures his daughter saying ‘papa’ in the three second clip. The video bears the caption of, “Love being a dad! The #EarlyMomentsMatter so be a #BaapWaliBaat & talk to your baby!”.

When Raina became father to Gracia, now over a year old, he flew to Amsterdam to be with his wife Priyanka Chaudhary as she gave birth in a private clinic in Netherlands. The little girl was born at almost 2 PM on May 15.

The timing was rather interesting too as it was in the middle of the IPL 9 season and Raina missed his first game in nine seasons of the cash-rich league. Playing for Gujarat Lions, after the suspension of Chennai Super Kings due to match-fixing scandal, Raina missed the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Raina had then tweeted, “Welcome my beautiful daughter. #GraciaRaina🙈👨‍👩‍👧. Long wait but totally worth it. #ProudFather.She is getting dressed up for her photoshoot”.

During the recently concluded season of the IPL, Raina became the highest IPL run scorer (with 4,540 runs) and it was applauded by the crowd. What made the moment even more special, he claimed, was the presence of his wife and daughter in the stands. “It was a proud moment. I love that I get to share these precious moments with my family,” he said. This was also Gracia’s first visit to a stadium during an IPL game.

Love being a dad! The #EarlyMomentsMatter so be a #BaapWaliBaat & talk to your baby!🌺 pic.twitter.com/AKYkDWywap — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) June 18, 2017

“Every moment is special with Gracia. She is a jolly baby. She tries copying the dance moves she sees on baby TV channels. I love to be a part of that with her,” he told Economic Times. “I love it when she falls asleep on my chest. It’s my most peaceful and happy moment,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd