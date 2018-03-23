On course to make myself available for the first game of IPL 2018: Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn scored 93 in his opening match in IPL 2017. Chris Lynn scored 93 in his opening match in IPL 2017.

Australian batsman Chris Lynn has revealed that he is on the road to recovery and will be available for the start of the IPL for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Lynn, who had earlier dislocated his right shoulder, was ruled out of Pakistan Super League T20 tournament. He was bought by the KKR for 9.8 crores.

It’s tracking really nicely. It’s a short turnaround with the timeframe that we’ve got but it’s all going well,” Lynn said to cricket.com.au.

“The docs and the physios are happy so that’s all I can do. Fingers crossed I can keep going in the right direction and try to make myself available for the first game of the IPL. If not, it’s not the end of the world but I’m doing everything I can to get back out there. I’ve had a bat during the week just on throwdowns, so I’ll ramp it up next week against ‘Cuttsy’ and Billy Stanlake. If I can get through those two blokes, I’ll know I’m going okay,” Lynn said.

Lynn has had three major injuries on his left shoulder in two years and they have taken a toll on the right-hander- both mentally and physically.

Recalling the tough period, Lynn said, “I just want to play some cricket – I’ve missed so much cricket over the last three years. There’s some strict and stern words of no diving (from medical staff), every hour of the day I get those words thrown at me.”

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore on Wednesday cleared the air about the injury concerns of Chris Lynn and said, “We are expecting Lynn and Russell to play on April 8. They will join the camp.”

