Ombudsman disqualifies HCA president, secretary

According to an order from the Ombudsman, the HCA vice-president shall function as in-charge president and the treasurer as in-charge secretary, treasurer P Mahendra said.

Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president G Vivekanand and its secretary T Sheshnarayan were disqualified on from holding respective posts by the association’s Ombudsman.

Replying to a query, Mahendra said he does not know the grounds for disqualifications of the two office-bearers as he did not see the order.

Complaints of conflict of interest were filed against Vivekanand, who is an advisor to the Telangana government in the rank of a Cabinet minister, he said.

Sheshnarayan was suspended earlier as secretary by the HCA. Saying that they did not see the order copy, both Vivekanand and Sheshnarayan said they will chalk out their next course of action after going through it.

