Olympics, Deloitte, domestic pay structure on CoA agenda

With chances of Paris edition having cricket as one of the disciplines, the BCCI will have to take a call in this regard. (Source: File) With chances of Paris edition having cricket as one of the disciplines, the BCCI will have to take a call in this regard. (Source: File)

The BCCI’s stand with regards to participation in the 2024 Paris Olympics, audit firm Deloitte’s presentation on financial irregularities and revision of pay structure in domestic cricket are on COA’s agenda when they meet top office-bearers, here tomorrow.

With chances of Paris edition having cricket as one of the disciplines, the BCCI will have to take a call in this regard even as it has not been very keen on becoming a part of the quadrennial extravaganza.

There are at least nine issues that the COA will discuss with the BCCI and the most anticipated among them is the proposal of pay hike for domestic cricketers across all age-groups along with match officials, support staffs.

The domestic pay structure has not undergone revision for since 2007. The players get Rs 10,000 per day for a first-class match apart from a lumpsum amount that they get from broadcast rights at the end of the season.

The COA will also take note of the Deloitte presentation related to audit report that it has prepared. The ‘Conflict of Interest’ issue will also be discussed.

It must be mentioned in this regard that BCCI has kept ‘Conflict of Interest’ in its list of difficulties pertaining to implementation of Lodha Panel reforms.

Another aspect will be the list of commentators that will be approved by the BCCI for the upcoming home season. It will be interesting to note if noted cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle makes a comeback in the list after he was dumped by the BCCI following alleged critical on-air comments about performance of certain star India players.

Former COA member Ramachandra Guha in his scathing resignation had raised the issue asking, whether players from now on will be deciding who can be commentators.

The issues pertaining to next edition of Indian Premier League will also come up for discussion. The issue of former skipper Mohammed Azharuddin’s pending dues is also expected to come up for discussion. It is still not known whether Kerala High Court lifting BCCI’s life-ban imposed on S Sreesanth will come up for discussion or not.

The COA will be intimated the decisions taken by the Tours and Fixtures Committee and the technical committee at its recent meetings in Kolkata.

Topics of Discussion:-

1) Participation if Cricket is included 2024 Olympics in Paris

2) Update on Tours & Fixtures, Technical Committee meetings

3) Conflict of Interest

4) List of BCCI Commentators for the next season

5) IPL 2018 Season

6) Payment Structure of players/officials in domestic cricket

7) Presentation by Deloitte in relation to its audit report

8) Former skipper Mohammed Azharuddin’s pending dues

9) Renewal of contract of Board’s PR firm Adfactors.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App