Olympian medallist Vijay Kumar feels ignored after Sushma Verma accepts Deputy Superintendent of Police post

Sushma Verma accepts a cheque from the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister. (Source: Twitter) Sushma Verma accepts a cheque from the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister. (Source: Twitter)

Having made her mark in the International Cricket arena, Sushma Verma on Tuesday accepted the Himachal Pradesh government offer for a Deputy Suprerintendent of police (DySP) post. She was also awarded with a cheque of Rs 5 lakhs. Capt Vijay Kumar, however, expressed his disappointment on being ignored despite winning an Olympic gold medal.

Capt Vijay Kumar, who has around 150 medals in his kitty, of which 50 are from international events, is still hoping for a government job for his achievements. He has been waiting for response from the Sports department since his retirement from the army in February.

“I am shocked and feel sad as how all medals and confers which came to me, have become meaningless in my own state. I feel discriminated,” says Capt Vijay Kumar who hails from Hamirpur district.

Sushma was a part of the Indian cricket team that reached the final of the 2017 Women’s Cricket World Cup 2017. The team, however, lost to England by nine runs in the final but the performance of the women cricketers have been lauded by the Indian cricket enthusiasts.

Flanked by her father Bhopal Singh, she walked up to Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s private residence “Holly Lodge” with a bunch of flowers and accepted the offer for the post of DySP. Along with the government offer, she also received a cheque worth Rs 5 lakhs.

“After fulfilling my dream as a woman cricketer of international ranking, my second dream of joining the police has come true. I really feel privileged and honoured by the state government’s offer,” she said. Sushma hails from village Gadheri, a part of Shimla constituency represented by Chief Minister. Director General of Police Somesh Goyal was also present at Holly Lodge ,when she was invited this morning.

Chief Minister’s son Vikramaditya Singh will soon be contesting from Shimla (Rural), as the CM has already taken a decision to launch him in the upcoming election. With eye on the polls, Vikramaditya decided to accommodate Sushma in the government.

Born in November 3, 1992 in Shimla, she started her national-level career as a wicket-keeper and right hand batswoman in Indian national cricket team.

Before that, she played for the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association. Under her captaincy, the Himachal team were the runners-up at the Under-19 All-India women’s tournament in 2011. She is the first cricketer from Himachal Pradesh to represent India in international cricket. She also played for Railways along with Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur and Punam Raut.

