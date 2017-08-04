Old Trafford’s Pavilion End renamed after James Anderson

England’s James Anderson and Chairman of Lancashire CCC, David Hodgkiss unveil the end named after him at Old Trafford. (Source: Reuters) England’s James Anderson and Chairman of Lancashire CCC, David Hodgkiss unveil the end named after him at Old Trafford. (Source: Reuters)

Veteran England fast bowler James Anderson has received a rare honour as one of the stands in the Old Trafford ground is set to be renamed in his honour. From the fourth Test onwards the Pavillion end will be known as The James Anderson End. This honour comes in the wake of Anderson becoming the leading Test wicket taker for the Three Lions.

“I’m blown away, really, by the gesture from the club,” he told reporters at Old Trafford on Thursday. “I can’t quite believe it has happened. It is something that usually happens when people have stopped playing or are further down the line. So to have this happen when I’m still playing and potentially bowling from that end in the game, is a bit surreal.”

“I don’t like looking back on my career too much because I am still playing and I still have things I want to achieve, personally and with this team,” he said.

“I’d like to win the Ashes again,” he said. “I think this team can achieve great things in the next couple of years and I’d like to be around to be a part of it and help the team improve. “For me, that’s what keeps me going and keeps me hungry to keep playing the game.” He added: “I’ve felt really good in this series. Barring me slipping in the shower or a back spasm overnight, I’ll have played all four games. “I’ve had a couple of injuries over the last 12-18 months so staying fit is a priority.”

It may be Sachin Tendulkar had also received a similar honour when one of the stands at the Wankhede stadium was named after him.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd