Old Trafford knock was the best innings in terms of putting pressure on opposition: Moeen Ali

England’s Moeen Ali played a fighting knock of 67 to give England the upper hand. (Source: Reuters) England’s Moeen Ali played a fighting knock of 67 to give England the upper hand. (Source: Reuters)

England’s prolific all-rounder Moeen Ali, scored a fighting knock of 67 against South Africa in the fourth Test at Old Trafford. This helped England secure a 360 run lead over their opposition and helped them take a commanding position.

Commenting on his innings Ali rated it as one of the best “It was the best innings in terms of trying to take momentum away and putting pressure on them,” Moeen said. “It was a tricky wicket to bat on. I felt the situation of the game needed some impetus and a few shots.

“Sometimes you can be a sitting duck and today I didn’t want that. I’ve always had the backing to play with that freedom. I decided I was going to play like that. There have been times in the past when I’ve done it and it’s not come off but we had to be positive and try and take it away for them as much as we can.”, he added.

I think batting and bowling are getting closer together ” Moeen further added and said, “The experience of playing regularly is great for my confidence. I could have been dropped before but the captains have always stuck with me. The best things are that we stick with players as much as we can. Hopefully, I can repay that.”

He also had a word of praise for the crowd at Old Trafford and said it was a great atmosphere. “They asked me to wave at them a couple of times but it’s hard to do that when you’re batting. Places like here and Edgbaston where the crowd do get on your side, you try to ride the wave a little bit and keep them going. I like to entertain, so today was nice.”, he concluded.

