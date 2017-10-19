Officials, scorers and analysts unpaid by BCCI

BCCI are yet to officially comment on the issue of non payment. BCCI are yet to officially comment on the issue of non payment.

Match officials, scorers and video analysts doing duty in domestic matches so far this season have not been paid their daily allowances so far. The domestic calendar started with the Duleep Trophy and two rounds of the Ranji Trophy have been played till date. But 115 umpires, 62 match referees, 170 video analysts and 150 scorers are yet to receive their remuneration from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

These officials are supposed to get Rs 750 as daily allowance. The board usually reimburses these expenses after a few days. However, this year the board has taken more than month to clear these dues.

There is no clarity on whether these dues will be paid in the next few days. “The board needs to understand that video analysts and scorers don’t come from big families. Many of them do small jobs to earn a living. I was asked to do three back-to-back matches. It will be tough for me to spend money for the next 20 days’ trip,” a video analyst said.

Many don’t want to write to the board fearing they will be blacklisted and won’t be get games in the future.

Before every season, the BCCI conducts two-day seminars for umpires, match referees, video analysts and scorers at various academies in India. This year, video analysts and scorers had their seminar in mid-September in Nagpur where BCCI has its special academies. Each scorer and video analyst is eligible for second AC railway fare but each individual has to book his own ticket.

According to a new rule the BCCI came up with this season, the board will pay all daily allowance online to match officials. It ended the long practice where associations used to pay daily allowance in cash to each official on the first day of the match.

A match referee said the BCCI needs to look into the matter of unpaid allowances at the earliest, and at the same time urged for an increase in the amount. He said the board puts up match referee and umpires in five-star hotels where even a sandwich costs Rs 1,500.

“The other day, I paid Rs 1,200 for curd rice. There are state players who get Rs 1,500 and we get half of it. The board was never like this before. Many of us are on the road for the past three weeks,” a match referee said.

Many video analysts were told that there is some issue with the Goods and Services Tax, resulting in the delay, but there has been no official word from BCCI bosses. The Indian Express tried to reach BCCI officials, but they were not available for comment.

