India vs England Forecast: Runs to flow unabated in the final leg

“For a team of sloggers, we didn’t do too badly,” England’s limited overs captain Eoin Morgan had said at the end of the third and final ODI against India at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. It was a candid remark, and it in many ways underscored the rather sloppy one-sided nature of the contest that was on display.

Both teams possessed a bevy of big-hitters, and with fast outfields and featherbeds on offer, even a score as humongous as 380 looked gettable, highlighting the wide gulf that existed between bat and ball. Record chases and frenetic, close finishes seemed to be the order of the day, and the poor bowlers were just reduced to mute spectators.

Over 2000 runs were scored by the two teams, which was the highest aggregate in a three-match series. This astounding bit of stat is indicative of the fact that the game’s shorter avatars are increasingly turning into a batsmen’s paradise. England would eventually go down 2-1 in the series, but despite the presence of some big-hitters, they would rue the fact that their top-order all got off to good, solid starts, but no one really kicked on to play a stellar role, like the ones orchestrated by India’s captain Virat Kohli or Kedar Jadhav during their epic chase that set up a memorable win for the hosts in the opening game at Pune.

Take the instance of Jason Roy. The England opener registered scores of 83,72 and 65 — all well constructed half-centuries — but none had the potency of a century. Same was the case with Joe Root, Alex Hales and Jos Buttler — all frittering away decent starts. True, captain Morgan’s ton in Cuttack was a masterclass, but with a stiff target (England were chasing 382), and a mounting run-rate, he couldn’t get the visitors across the finishing line.

“There’s nothing wrong with our team. We train very hard, we’re all in good spirits. We’ve just been undone by some incredible individual performances,” Roy, sounding pragmatic after their ODI series loss.

These glamour boys are once again expected to set the tone when the T20 series kicks off in Kanpur tomorrow. Not surprisingly, the opening game at the Green Park, is expected to be yet another run-fest.

Consequently, Tymal Mills, the left-arm quick from Sussex, who has been a sensation in the T20 format, was a tad circumspect when asked about the wide gulf in the contest between bat and ball. “Smaller boundaries, flat tracks, that’s how it is these days. As a bowler, you just have to accept that. Having said that we have a good batting team that can chase down any total,” he explained.

It will be raining runs in Kanpur on Republic Day. The bowlers, umpires and even the members in the crowd better watch out.