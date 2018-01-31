India vs South Africa: Number four slot is the only spot that needs to be solidified before World Cup, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli does not want his side to be one dimensional. (Source: AP). Virat Kohli does not want his side to be one dimensional. (Source: AP).

Ahead of the first ODI between India and South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban, Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealed that ploy to experiment with his side will continue even as team India tries to solve the puzzle for the fourth spot in its batting order. Stating that there is not much time left before the world cup, Kohli admitted that the fourth position needs to be sorted and maintained that Ajinkya Rahane is a strong contender for the number four slot.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Indian skipper said, “We have explored many options in the last few months. We don’t have too many series and too much time left before the World Cup, so we want to explore all the options before the World Cup.”

“I had said earlier that Ajinkya Rahane would be looked at as a third opener but that situation can change because he has batted at No. 4 in a World Cup (in 2015) before. These conditions are such that you get to play fast bowling throughout the innings so he becomes a strong candidate for No. 4,” he added.

“Other than him we have Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey. We don’t want to be one-dimensional. It depends whose technique is more suited to what spot especially in that particular country. All options are open,” PTI quoted Kohli saying.

Reflecting on the performance by lower-middle order, Kohli said, “Although the lower middle order is more or less sorted, the middle order is something we are still looking at. The combination is working well for us with Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni rotating and batting together.

“No. 4 is something we have experimented with in the last couple of series. That is the only spot I can see that needs to be solidified otherwise the team looks pretty balanced,” he added.

Stating the importance of maintaining a balance, the 29-year-old said, “It’s about who takes that one particular spot (number four). It’s not even spots above and below. Guys who are given the opportunity need to capitalise and really string in performances that convince the management and the team very soon that that guy is meant to play at that spot for the team. I feel the core of players is more or less pretty strong at the moment. Obviously changes can happen at any stage. You don’t know whether someone is going to be in form or not or what the team requires at certain stages.”

However, Kohli did add that the team does have substantial quality despite the need for experimentations. “It is about finding players who fit a particular spot better in certain conditions. That will be our mindset. We will play the World Cup in England, which will be very different to what we get in India. People who might be doing well at home might not necessarily repeat their performances in England. It’s very different. We will have to figure out which players’ game suits the team best in particular conditions that we play, at a particular spot. I don’t think the quality of the team will be compromised in any way regardless of who takes the No.4 position because we have strong batsmen above and below to stabilise the innings,” the skipper concluded by saying.

