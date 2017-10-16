Number 4 is a great best position for me to bat: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik is confident of performing with the bat. (Source: AP) Dinesh Karthik is confident of performing with the bat. (Source: AP)

After making a comeback into the Indian side wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has said that he feels privileged to be part of a side led by Virat Kohli.

Lauding the Indian side, Karthik said, “The present team is very good. Bowlers (like Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar) are bowling fantastically. “I am proud to be part of a team that is going to leave a legacy in the next few years as one of the greatest teams India has ever seen in terms of the players that have represented the country, which is led by a fantastic leader and has some seriously good senior players”.

The great thing is that the bowlers are able to bat, which adds death to the side.I am honoured and privileged just to be part of this team,” he added.

“I feel very positive to be back in the side. I feel very confident and will try to give my best. The team set-up is very vibrant and there are good vibes in the dressing room. If I get the chance I have to make the most of it,” he said.

Reiterating his desire to bat at number four, Karthik said, “Obviously No 4 is a great best position for me to bat. I have been batting at No 4 for Tamil Nadu in white ball cricket. I am confident that I can do well.”

“I am confident of fielding anywhere. It is part of my repertoire. Now that I am back-up for MS Dhoni, it is important that I keep practising and whenever given the opportunity do the best I can,” he said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App