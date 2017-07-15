Now, BCCI invites application for team manager’s job

BCCI has now invited application for the job of India team manager. (Source: BCCI) BCCI has now invited application for the job of India team manager. (Source: BCCI)

It seems the process of inviting applications and interviews is still not over at Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). In the latest release from the Indian board said that it has invited applications for the job of “Team Manager” for the senior Indian cricket team. The manager will accompany the team on every tour, home and foreign. BCCI stated in the release that the applicant should have to fulfill and demonstrate few conditions before getting selected. The deadline for applying for the job is before July 21, 2017 and the selected person, who should be below 60 years of age, will be joining the team for a term of one year.

The minimum criteria for application has been kept at someone who has played cricket before at the first class or international level and has “successfully managed a cricket team of any of the affiliated units of BCCI or the national teams, at the first class or at the International level, or have a minimum of ten years of work experience in public/private sector, will be preferred.”

The board also said that the candidate should have successfully cleared a graduate program conducted by a recognised university but a masters degree is desirable.

Other conditions that the board asked for are that the candidate should be comfortable with and possess a good understanding of latest technologies sports software and ability to utilise the same, is desirable.

In an interesting point, BCCI asked for candidates who are proficient in English and Hindi language and if they have basic understanding of other regional Indian languages, it will be an added advantage.

