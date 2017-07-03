Nottinghamshire winning squad awarded wrong medal after final

Alex Hales scored unbeaten 187 runs for Notts. (Source: Reuters) Alex Hales scored unbeaten 187 runs for Notts. (Source: Reuters)

A wrong medal after you win the championship. This could have to anyone and the latest to suffer this mistake are winners of the Royal London One-Day Cup, Nottinghamshire at Lord’s on Saturday. The Times in London reported the winners of the final game were awarded medal that had “Women’s One-Day Cup Champions 2017” engraved on them.

The 14-member squad which won the Championship had received the wrong medals after their win over Surrey in the final. Alex Hales starred with the bat and scored unbeaten 187 runs to help the Notts win.

According to The Times, an ECB spokesperson confirmed that wrong medals were given to Notts. But, he also said that the mistake has been corrected. The correct medals were awarded to the team before it left Lord’s.

In the final, Surrey won the toss and elected to bat. The batsmen responded with a good total. In their 50 overs, Surrey scored 297. In their innings, Mark Stoneman scored unbeaten 144 runs and carried his bat throughout the innings. For Notts, Samit Patel picked three wickets with the ball.

But, Hales played an incredible inning of 187 runs that powered Nottinghamshire to a win. He was helped by Chris Read who scored 57-ball 58.

“It’s incredible, one of the best days I’ve had in cricket and definitely one of the best days I’ve had at Notts. The game went from one side to the other, they were on top to start with, we fought back really well with the ball, then took wickets early on and then we fought back as well, so it’s a great feeling to win the trophy,” commented Alex Hales according to thetimes.co.uk.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd