Nottinghamshire defeat Warwickshire to win NatWest t20 Blast

Nottinghamshire defeated Warwickshire by 22 runs in the final of NatWest t20 Blast 2017 at Edgbaston, Birmingham to clinch the title. Warwickshire skipper Grant Elliot after winning the toss invited the Nottinghamshire side to bat first. Elliot’s side got early breakthroughs after reducing Daniel Christian’s Notttingham team to 30/3 but a partnership of 132 runs between Brendan Taylor and Samit Patel scripted a comeback for them.

Taylor was eventually dismissed for 65 Colin de Grandhomme after Dominic Sibley grabbed his second catch of the match. Patel on the other side remained not out at 64 and later stitched a partnership of 28 runs in 11 balls with the skipper.

For Warwickshire, it was Chris Woakes who emerged out to be the pick of the bowlers as the right-hander bagged a three-for in allotted 4 overs. Warwickshire started off their chase in a disappointing manned when they lost openers Sibley and Ed Pollock early and were eventually left tottering at 63/4.

The moment Notts Outlaws became #Blast17 Champions! 🏆 🏅🍾 pic.twitter.com/G4yFgO0ly4 — NatWest T20 Blast (@NatWestT20Blast) 3 September 2017

Wickets kept falling at one end while Sam Hain showed resistance and struck a 44-ball 72 but his efforts were never enough to take the side over the line as they were restricted to 168/8. Colin de Grandhomme and Aaron Thomason who were the only batsmen who went past 20-run mark in the innings. Harry Gurney scalped a four-wicket haul while Jake Ball picked two wickets for Nottinghamshire as they went on to register a win in the final.

“I always cherish run-outs. Everyone steeped at the right time and that’s what is fantastic about our team. We got through a period where they bowled really well and then we started to pick the gaps. All the bowlers showed the tricks we got and bowled really well on a used wicket, ” said Samit Patel who was adjudged man of the match in the post-match presentation.

“We started off really well. All credit to Samit and Brendan, they took the game away from us. They batted exceptionally well. I’m proud of this group. They have done everythig that was asked of them. Yes! T20 is a young guys game and I would like to be around for a few more years and feel empowered,” said Warwickshire skipper Elliot.

“The partnership between Brendan Taylor and Samit Patel really set the game for us. We generally had someone stand up at some stage and that’s what happened tonight. The wicket suited slower balls and our bowlers made full use of it. There’s a really good feel around the club,” captain of the winning side Daniel Christian said.

