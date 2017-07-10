Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher suffers sickening blow to the head; watch video

Nottinghamshire bowler Luke Fletcher was struck in the head with such a strong force by a ball during the T20 Blast tournament match against Birmingham taking place in Edgbaston that he started bleeding.
The 28-year-old bowler, who was hit by a straight drive from Sam Hain, took the help of a physio to walk off the pitch. He was immediately taken to a hospital where the doctors said that he has suffered a concussion.
Players from both the teams looked shaken from the unexpected incident as most of them can be seen cupping hands around their mouths in shock. There was a 30-minute delay in the match, which was eventually won by Birmingham by 6 wickets.
Dear God in heaven this could have killed Luke Fletcher….. pic.twitter.com/Q7tWN90khD
— Thomas Walsh (@ThomasWalsh1) 8 July 2017
Fletcher later thanked his well-wishers from the hospital for their support.
Thanks for the messages. Shame about the result. Congrats to the bears!! Time for a few paracetamol ??
— FLETCH19 (@fletcherluke) 8 July 2017
Notts head coach Peter Moores said after the match, “The lads were shaken up. I mean, one of your mates has just gone down. We all sat in there [the dressing room] for 20 minutes. A few lads were struggling a bit, but it seemed the right decision to go back and carry the game on.
“Credit to the umpires, they gave us that half-hour to decide what we were going to do.”
