Nothing is finalised on pay hike of Indian cricketers: CK Khanna

As per reports emerging from sources close to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Committee of Administrators (COA), Indian cricketers are all set to earn a massive hike in their salaries. Along with them, domestic cricketers will also witness a jump in their remunerations. This was after reports in the media claimed that the COA is looking forward to submitting a proposal that will add Rs 200 crore to the already existing amount of Rs 180 crore (in salary structure) to adhere to the demands of the players. However, BCCI acting president CK Khanna on Friday has maintained that nothing constructive has been finalised yet on the matter.

“Everything is still under discussion. Nothing is finalised. There are chances of having another set of meetings over pay hike proposal. As of now, BCCI acting treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry is working on draft proposal. It will be discussed in BCCI Finance Committee and in SGM,” he said.

Currently, Grade A players earn Rs 2 crore, Grade B players earn Rs 1 crore while those in Grade C earn Rs 50 lakh.

Meanwhile, TOI quoted a source close to COA saying, “Senior cricketers are certainly going to get a 100% raise and even domestic players would get the same percentage increase.”

Another source from BCCI said, “Since, these cricketers are the reason for BCCI’s revenues, can’t the board afford another Rs 200 crore for their salaries?” a top board official asked.”

