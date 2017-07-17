Not yet appointed as India’s bowling coach, says Bharat Arun

Bharat Arun has the backing of head coach Ravi Shastri for India’s bolwing coach. (Source: PTI) Bharat Arun has the backing of head coach Ravi Shastri for India’s bolwing coach. (Source: PTI)

After newly-appointed head coach of Indian cricket team Ravi Shastri put forward the name of Bharat Arun as the bolwing coach, Arun shrugged off rumours in a recent interview, saying that he has not yet landed with the job.

When asked by Times of India if he has been signed by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for India’s bowling coach job, Arun replied, “Not yet. As of now, I’ve to carry on normally, isn’t it?”

The rumours were further silenced when Arun was announced as the coach of VB Thiruvallur Veerans, a T20 team of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), which is set to take place from July 22 to August 20. He is also the bowling coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore for the Indian Premier League (IPL).

“If I do get the India job, I’ll leave both the TNPL and the RCB,” he added. According to the conflict-of-interest issue of BCCI, Arun will have to leave other coaching jobs, if appointed as India’s bowling coach.

The fate of Arun, along with Rahul Dravid and Zaheer Khan, will be decided on Tuesday by a four-member BCCI panel comprising Committee of Administrators (CoA) memeber Diana Edulji, acting president CK Khanna, CEO Rahul Johri and acting secretary Amitabh Chadhuary.

