Not yet agreed to appoint Ben Stokes as vice captain in Tests: Joe Root

Ben Stokes was earlier picked in the England squad for Ashes. (Source: AP) Ben Stokes was earlier picked in the England squad for Ashes. (Source: AP)

England Test skipper Joe Root has revealed that Ben Stokes’ position as the vice-captain will be discussed in the forthcoming week. Stating that his position is not guaranteed Root maintained that it is a decision that The Three Lions’ think tank has not taken yet.

“That’s a decision we’ve not agreed yet. I think when we get together as a group me and Trevor will discuss a few things but that’s not been discussed yet. All I can say is what I’ve seen of him coming back into the environment and he’s worked his nuts off as we expected him to,” Root said.

“He’s gone about things exactly how you’d expect a really good professional to do and that sort of standard in training is why you get the performances on the field,” cricinfo quoted him saying.

Applauding Stokes’ work ethics, he said, “He worked really hard back home in Durham to make sure when he did get his opportunity to come back and play he was ready. He loves playing for England and you can see that in the way he plays. He leaves nothing out there on the field, he’s really dedicated to this sport and it’s really nice to be able to look back on the last game and see him have such an influence on the result.”

“It’s a testament to just how good a player he actually is, to have such a period out of the game and come straight back and perform how he has shows the skill level of the individual really,” Root said. “It’s good to see him back playing, it really is,” he concluded by saying.

England are currently touring England where they were square-off against the Kiwis in 5 ODIs and 2 Test matches.

