Not worried about my form, says AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers who did not have a smashing Indian Premier League season this time said that he is not worried about his form.

Despite missing a few games for Royal Challengers Bangalore due to injury, he said the had a few decent knocks and felt in good form. “I am not worried about my form. I had a few decent knocks. I always felt in good form and am really excited to move forward. I might not have got a hundred, but I am hitting the ball as well as ever,” said De Villiers in a press conference.

De Villiers added that he was happy to move around the order and was not worried about where he bats. Not thinking about batting averages, the South African player said, “I am not worried about where I bat. I have batted at number 4, but I am very happy to move around the order. I am not a stats-man so I don’t think what my average is batting at 6, 7 or 5. I am happy to bat where the team requires me to bat and will discuss that with the coach.”

The 33-year-old said that they will enter the ICC Champions Trophy with confidence, having played good cricket in the last few years. “It is definitely something we haven’t done for a while. We have won the ICC Champions Trophy once before. I have been asked to repeat that. It was a long time back when that happened. I think we have been playing good cricket over the last few years,” he said.

“After the disappointment of the 2015 World Cup, we have done really well and raised the bar, and shared some really good result. We go in with confidence and we would like to win the trophy,” added De Villiers.

