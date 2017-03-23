Not sure if Virat Kohli knows how to spell ‘sorry’, says Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland

Virat Kohli had stopped short of calling Steve Smith a cheat after the Australian captain sought dressing room’s advice for a DRS call. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli had stopped short of calling Steve Smith a cheat after the Australian captain sought dressing room’s advice for a DRS call. (Source: PTI)

Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland took a dig at Virat Kohli, saying he is not sure if the Indian captain knows hot spell the word “sorry.” Sutherland’s words were meant to be a witty reply to whether Kohli had apologised to Australian captain Steve Smith for questioning his integrity after the second Test.

“Look I am not sure he knows how to spell the word,” said Sutherland said on a radio chat with Australian channel Fiveaa.

“After the end of this long and cut-throat series, lets hope the boys from both teams get together and have a bit of a laugh,” Sutherland then said, “I know they are going to spend a lot of time together in the IPL, so I am sure if it doesn’t happen after Dharamsala Test, it will happen during the IPL,” Sutherland said.

Sections of Australia media have repeatedly attacked Kohli, most recently calling him the “Donald Trump of the sporting world”.

Kohli had stopped short of calling Smith a cheat after the Australian captain sought dressing room’s advice for a DRS call, triggering off a major controversy.

Sutherland had called Kohli’s “cheating” claims as outrageous but then went on to strike a truce with the BCCI after the latter requested the ICC to investigate the matter. Since then, both Kohli and Smith have said that they have moved on from the matter but the constant bickering at each other on and off-field means that the two captains have not ended hostilities.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd