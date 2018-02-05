Not lifting the World Cup as a player is not a pain for me anymore: Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid is the head coach of India U-19 side which won the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand. (Source: PTI) Rahul Dravid is the head coach of India U-19 side which won the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand. (Source: PTI)

India U-19 side which won the under-19 World Cup in New Zealand on Saturday received a warm welcome after arriving at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai on Monday. Along with the 15 member squad, coach Rahul Dravid was also given a rousing reception by the fans in attendance. Dravid, who can finally boast of a World Cup winning medal in his illustrious trophy cabinet, has been widely applauded for the commendable job he has done with the boys in blue. However, the head coach of the U-19 is unperturbed with past failures and revealed that not lifting the cup as a player does not cause him pain anymore and neither does he have any regrets.

Addressing the press in Mumbai, Dravid said, “Not lifting the world cup is not a pain for me anymore. My cricket career is over, it is a long time back. I have had disappointments in my career not just lifting world cup.”

Expressing happiness over the performance of his side, the 45-year-old said, “I am more happy for these boys. As a coach there are only so much we can do, at the end of the day, as a coach, you are dependent on the execution of the players. We are very realistic about our impact. Credit goes to these players. They are the ones who have put in the hours. Credit goes to them completely.”

However, Dravid, who sees himself more as a mentor, was quick to point out that despite humbling the Aussies by eight wickets, India had not played their “number one game”. “We did not play our number one game in the finals, that we played in the quarterfinal (versus Bangladesh) and semifinal (against Pakistan). Just the fact that they played the finals was an experience,” Dravid concluded by saying.

