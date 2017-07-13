Not India’s bowling coach, Zaheer Khan to be ‘consultant for overseas tours’

New Delhi: File photo of cricketer Zaheer Khan who was appointed as the bowling Coach of India cricket team on Tuesday.PTI Photo(PTI7_11_2017_000276B) New Delhi: File photo of cricketer Zaheer Khan who was appointed as the bowling Coach of India cricket team on Tuesday.PTI Photo(PTI7_11_2017_000276B)

Zaheer Khan may be with the Indian team only as a bowling consultant, as opposed to the earlier role of bowling coach that the former pacer was set to undertake. Newly appointed head coach Ravi Shastri had stated that he prefers Bharat Arun as a part of his staff. A BCCI release now indicated that the Cricket Advisory Committee had finalised only the names of India’s head coach and “Batting and Bowling consultants on overseas tour-to-tour basis.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd