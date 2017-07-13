Latest News

Not India’s bowling coach, Zaheer Khan to be ‘consultant for overseas tours’

Zaheer Khan's appointment as bowling coach was something that Ravi Shastri was reportedly unhappy about. A recent BCCI media release indicates that Zaheer may have been selected as only a consultant instead of a full time role.

Published:July 13, 2017
File photo of cricketer Zaheer Khan who was appointed as the bowling Coach of India cricket team.
Zaheer Khan may be with the Indian team only as a bowling consultant, as opposed to the earlier role of bowling coach that the former pacer was set to undertake. Newly appointed head coach Ravi Shastri had stated that he prefers Bharat Arun as a part of his staff. A BCCI release now indicated that the Cricket Advisory Committee had finalised only the names of India’s head coach and “Batting and Bowling consultants on overseas tour-to-tour basis.”

 

