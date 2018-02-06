Not fair to others, says Rahul Dravid as he questions his Rs 50 lakh cash reward

Rahul Dravid is the coach of the India U-19 cricket team. (Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) Rahul Dravid is the coach of the India U-19 cricket team. (Express Photo by Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

The Indian Under-19 team has won its fourth World Cup and its 2018 run made it the most successful U-19 team in the world. Team Coach Rahul Dravid couldn’t be happier, but he has a question for the BCCI: Why the disparity in cash prizes between him, his support staff and the winning squad?

The BCCI has announced awards of Rs 50 lakh for Dravid, Rs 20 lakh each for the support staff and Rs 30 lakh for the players.

It is learnt that Dravid was unhappy that he was to receive prize money far greater than the rest of his coaching staff. Sources said the head coach has expressed his reservations and has requested that all support staff members be rewarded evenly. It is learnt that Dravid has underscored the importance of no discrimination against the other members of the coaching staff.

Sources also said that Dravid has mentioned that the entire support staff had worked as a team, and had played an equal and united part in ensuring success at the U-19 World Cup in New Zealand.

In a press release announced by BCCI’s Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators on February 3, the Board had allotted Rs 50 lakh to Dravid, while declaring that the rest of the support staff – Bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, Fielding coach Abhay Sharma, Physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar, Trainer Anand Date, Masseur Mangesh Gaikwad and Video analyst Devraj Raut – would each receive Rs 20 lakh. The playing team members were also to be rewarded Rs 30 lakh each.

Addressing a press conference on returning from New Zealand, after the win on Saturday, Dravid had said he credited the success of the team to the entire support staff which had worked hard behind the scenes. He had gently pointed out the disparity.

After the world title triumph at New Zealand on Saturday, Dravid had acknowledged the role of support staff. “It’s a bit embarrassing at times because I tend to get a lot of attention and focus, but it is really about the support staff and the quality of people that we’ve had. I don’t want to mention names but everyone in the support staff has put in a great effort. We do the best for the kids.”

Dravid was at the centre of a conflict of interest situation at the start of his stint as in 2017, and had subsequently chosen national duty over an IPL coaching contract. He receives Rs 4 crore annually for a 3-year-contract with the Indian junior and A teams.

The remaining support staff too works on contracted BCCI payrolls. Dravid though, has insisted that everyone had an equal part to play in the victorious fortnight and months of preparations prior to that.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App