Six North East states to appeal to BCCI CoA for fielding combined Ranji team

Six north eastern states of Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Sikkim have appealed to the Board of Control of Cricket in India’s Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Advisors to allow them to field a combined team in this year’s Ranji Trophy. According to PTI, convenor of NE State Cricket Association Naba Bhattacharya informed that their representatives will be meeting the CoA on September 8.

The six states are supposed to become full members of the BCCI according to the Lodha committee recommendations. Assam and Tripura, the remaining two North Eastern states, have been long standing members of the BCCI and are Ranji Trophy regulars.

“We were really surprised to find that BCCI has chalked up the Ranji schedule and North Eastern states have once again been ignored despite Lodha Committee’s ‘one-state one-vote’ diktat,” Bhattacharya is quoted as saying by PTI, “We are not saying that we want to play as individual states. But there should be a start somewhere,”

“The NE cricket association representatives will be meeting the COA and we will propose that a combined team be fielded this year. We have good enough players in each state to have a pool of 20 players from which we can select the NE team. Also in the Vijay Merchant Trophy (U-16) and Cooch Behar Trophy (U-19), we have been playing as combined NE team. We want to now play as individual states,” said Bhattacharya

Bhattacharya stated that if the tournament should be a 30-team affair and appropriate changes should be made despite there being only a month left for it to start. “There is still a month left,” he said, “If they can have 28 teams, why can’t they include

us and Bihar and make it a 30-team affair and make changes accordingly.”

He added that the six states have the infrastructure to host first class matches. “Also we have got facilities in Dimapur (Arunachal Pradesh). If it’s a question of playing home matches, we have A grade centres with other corresponding facilities,” he said.

