Non-Compliance from BCCI on 10/11 Lodha reforms: COA report

The Committee of Administrators (COA) has prepared its first status report as per Supreme Court directive, where they have clearly mentioned that there has been a case of “Non Compliance” in 10 out of 11 reforms as per first set of timelines.

The only reform that has been adopted was ‘handbook for Disabled cricketers’ which BCCI has released, which is point No. 8 as per first timeline. Two sets of timelines were provided as per Supreme Court verdict but the COA has found that there has been complete non-compliance from the state associations.

The COA report states that there was non-compliance by BCCI on all 11 points in the first set timelines given on August 9, 2016. It was supposed to be completed by September 30, 2016. On 11 points, COA has written “Steps Not Complied With”.

The COA report had three specific heads: Steps to be taken, CEO’s report and Committee’s Observations.

The 10 points of Non-Compliance by BCCI in first timelines are as follows:

1) Formal adoption of new Memorandum of Rules and Regulations.

2) Amendments in constitution by state units. (Some states had directly informed Lodha Panel that they will implement it) but overall non compliance.

3) Amendments in IPL rules with regards to Code of Conduct of players, Anti-Corruption Code for participants, Anti-Racism, Operational Rules.

4) To decide on order and rotation of states like Gujarat and Maharashtra with multiple teams, disbursement of funds among members, 15-day gap between national calender and IPL, engagement.

5) Agents registration norms.

6) Players Association with financial support from BCCI.

7) Adding Puducherry as Associate member.

8) Creation of websites with links for disabled cricketers, hindi reports, links to stadia, facilities and tickets, transparency of member.

9) Reorganising of the Zones.

10) Appointment of Electoral officers for BCCI.