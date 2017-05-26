Nobody can challenge Anil Kumble’s contribution in the last season: Bishan Singh Bedi

Bishan Singh Bedi also hailed Anil Kumble’s contribution that the coach has made in the last season. (Source: Express Archive) Bishan Singh Bedi also hailed Anil Kumble’s contribution that the coach has made in the last season. (Source: Express Archive)

Former Indian captain Bishan Singh Bedi while talking to Mid-day showed his disappointment after BCCI on Thursday invited applications for the position of the head coach for the Indian Cricket team.

“Do these people who call the shots at the BCCI, qualify to even tie Kumble’s boot laces? Our team has just landed in England to defend their Champions Trophy title and you advertise for candidates… where is the sanity? I am aghast over this attitude,” Bedi told mid-day.

“They (BCCI members) may not agree with him, but to pounce on him now is undesirable. Some people are born to carry chips on their shoulders. I hear the BCCI is not happy. Tell me, is the BCCI happy with BCCI?” asked Bedi.

Bedi also hailed Anil Kumble’s contribution that the coach has made in the last season.

“Just because Kumble has a good rapport with the Committee of Administrators (CoA), you target him. What is wrong with him being close to CoA? Isn’t that panel appointed by the Supreme Court of India? Nobody can challenge Kumble’s contribution in the last season. He’s a very professional analyst and the bottom line is that he’s just doing his job,” remarked Bedi.

“Why is the CoA letting all these officials to call the shots? It’s the CoA’s prerogative,” he said.

“When are you going to grow up? And where did you end up after everyone toed your line? You landed at the doors of the Supreme Court,” he added.

The former Indian player was also disappointed with the proceedings that took place after the IPL 2017 final. Bedi questioned about acting president CK Khanna’s presenting the trophy to winners Mumbai Indians.

“Was there no better person to handover the trophy? Vinod Rai (the CoA chief) should have done the honours.” A tongue-in-cheek statement followed: “How can the poor be so rich? This is the height of poverty.”

