Nobody can be lazy with Mashrafe Mortaza, says Ravi Bopara

Mashrafe Mortaza received a lot of praise from Ravi Bopara. (Source: Reuters) Mashrafe Mortaza received a lot of praise from Ravi Bopara. (Source: Reuters)

Veteran England all-rounder Ravi Bopara is a seasoned professional when it comes to the Bangladesh Premier League. Ahead of this years edition, where Bopara will feature for the Rangpur Riders, the 32-year-old revealed that Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza is the type of person who instils confidence in his players and is someone with whom he is looking forward to playing.

“Mash is a type of guy you want to play for,” he pointed out. “He gives 100 percent so you have to give 100 percent. It is good for any team. Nobody can be lazy with Mash. He is a good cricketer. He is a very accurate bowler, and he can smack the ball against the spinners. He has authority, which is good.”

On the upcoming edition of the BPL, he said, “There have been big players in the past, like last year you had Kumar Sangakkara and Dwayne Bravo and the competition has always been good in Bangladesh and there are some good spin players here.”

“A lot depends on the pitches – if they are good we are going to have a good tournament. If they are bad then it will be interesting. We expect competition against every team, but we have got the team,” he concluded.

Video of the day

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd