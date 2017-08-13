No Yuvraj Singh in Virat Kohli-led India squad for Sri Lanka ODIs, T20I; Manish Pandey, KL Rahul return

Latest News
India Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane, Kedar Jadhav, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 13, 2017 8:38 pm
India squad, India ODI Squad, Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Manish Pandey, KL Rahul, Cricket, Indian Express Yuvraj Singh was part of the squad for the West Indies ODIs preceding India’s tour of Sri Lanka.
India have not included senior batsman Yuvraj Singh and spinners R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the five-ODI, one-off T20I series against Sri Lanka. The series starts on August 20, after the conclusion of the ongoing three-Test series. The visitors have made as many as seven changes to the squad which featured in the limited-overs series against. The players going out are Yuvraj, Mohammed Shami, R Ashwin, Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, also the vice-captain, are the three openers while Manish Pandey, making a return to the squad after recovering from injury and scoring runs for the A team in South Africa, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav are the middle-order batsmen and Hardik Pandya the seam bowling all-rounder. There is no reserve wicketkeeper in the squad and the seam bowling duties will be shared between Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Shardul Thakur. Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami, who are part of the Test set-up in the ongoing series, weren’t included for the ODIs.

Yuvraj’s exclusion from the squad doesn’t come as a surprise as he, after the 53 against Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 opener, has struggled with the bat. His highest in the six innings after that was a 39 in the ODI against West Indies.

