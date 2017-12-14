No substance to allegations that Ashes is subject to corrupt activities: Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland

James Sutherland maintained that serious investigation will be conducted into the matter. James Sutherland maintained that serious investigation will be conducted into the matter.

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Officer James Sutherland has refuted claims suggesting that players and officials might be involved in betting activities. Stating that there is “no evidence, substance or justification” to the reports Sutherland maintained that serious investigation will be conducted into the matter.

“Any credible allegations about corruption in the game will be taken very seriously and investigated,” Sutherland said.

“There’s no evidence, substance or justification based on the dossier of information the ICC has received from the news outlet based or on ICC intelligence from previous investigations.

“There’s no substance to these allegations or justification to suspect that this Test match or indeed the Ashes series as a whole is subject to corrupt activities.”

“I don’t think for one moment anyone should believe that we’re complacent about this issue.”

“We understand there are risks associated with corruption to sport in general and cricket and we take those risks very seriously.”

Responding to the developments an ECB spokesperson also said,””ECB work closely with the ICC and their Anti-Corruption Unit to protect the integrity of the international game.”

The developments happened after The Sun published an explosive report which stated that a former India state cricekter Sobers Joban along with a few others made claims of fixing the third Ashes Test at Perth.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd