No rub of the green for Shardul

For the second time in the day, Shardul Thakur’s celebration was cut short by the umpires. For the second time in the day, Thakur’s front-foot was under scrutiny. For the second time in the day, his eyes imploringly wandered towards the third umpire’s enclosure. For the second time in the day, his wait seemed excruciatingly long and agonising, even more agonising than the first.

Except that for the second time, unlike the first, he could resume his celebrations, which he did with the fervent spontaneity of a bowler who had sniped his fifth victim and not someone who had laboured for luck for his second. While the third umpire’s call wasn’t digested consensually — for the front-leg seemed as distant from the crease as the first instance — Thakur would simply believe that finally there was some luck winking at him.

Fast bowlers — he is of that snarling, combative type — generally harbour a feeling that they are perpetually luckless. Beneath their massive frames and gnarling visages is a grouse that they don’t get their dues.

Thakur had all the more reasons to believe in such cruel conspiring of destiny. For, despite his consistent yields, season after season on unyielding domestic surfaces, he was almost always overlooked. Such was his chagrin that when neglected for India’s limited-overs tour to Australia in January last year and then sent packing home midway through the IPL by his franchise Kings XI Punjab, he unleashed his anger through Twitter.

“Will play a semifinal t20 game tomorrow for my club payyade sc,.. playing a game after two months… ipl has done wonders.. Certainly,” he wrote sarcastically. Then again, his stars seemed inauspiciously aligned. For despite being picked for the four-Test series in the West Indies, he sat out through the entire series, then was ditched at the beginning of India’s lengthy home spell.

And now, the denial of fortune in the Ranji final. If he were lucky, he would have got a wicket off his first ball of Gujarat’s innings. It was a textbook out-swinger on off-stump, which curled away late to kiss Samit Gohel’s bat. Only for Prithvi Shaw’s sweaty fingers to fluff the chance.

But Wednesday began perfectly for him. He worked up a fine rhythm and intensity, altered lines, mixed up length, and gave Mumbai their first breakthrough of the morning through an inspired move to bowl round the stumps to the right-handed openers.

While the ploy takes out from the equation the lbw and bowled, it creates a bothersome angle for the right-handers, in that they impulsively press forward, for the fear of the ball that holds its line. Gohel was sucked into this fatal misjudgment.

He sent down two more overs to wind up a probing seven-over burst, in which he conceded just seven runs and took out one of the pillars of Gujarat’s batting. Instantly upon his return, after an eight-over breather, he thought he had consumed their most experienced batsman, Parthiv Patel.

The set-up was perfect. He worked him over with a slew of in-coming deliveries — the late-swing troubling him more than once, before slipping in the one that held its line. Parthiv, his feet stuck at the crease expecting the ball to break back into him, had a tenuous poke at the ball. Thakur burst out in elation, only for the umpire to put it on hold. Rightfully, Parthiv was called back. Thakur walked back cussing his luck.

He nearly amended his own mistake straightaway — the incoming delivery took Parthiv’s edge but it somehow squirted between his leg and the stumps. Throughout his second spell of the day — which wasn’t as disciplined as his first, the boundary balls increasing in frequency — the late movement troubled Parthiv. But a wicket wasn’t forthcoming.

Then shortly after Merai’s dismissal post lunch, Tare brought him again, and he demonstrated the same freshness and industry he had in the morning. He again switched to round the wicket, and produced an almost identical dismissal to Gohil’s. Only that the ball scudded through the gully off Manpreet Juneja’s bat. He wildly gesticulated at third slip, pleading him to dive. In fairness, the slips-man could have done little to pouch it. Four balls later, there again was another streaky boundary by Juneja. This time, his face was emotionless, for he was convinced the stars were not allying him.

Such a feeling can leave the bowler punctured. Maybe that accounted for the profligacy that marked his bowling from thereon. His first 13 overs cost him 22 runs. The next 10 leaked 45 runs.

Perhaps, that’s when he missed Dhawal Kulkarni, the calm antithesis to his hyper-energetic self, someone to mollycoddle him. Together, they had engineered Mumbai’s 41st title. By the time his poise was restored, when Juneja perished, he had little energy left in him to make an impact. And if Mumbai are to add one more to the tally this season, they would require Thakur to bowl as he had in the morning and not as limp as in the last session.