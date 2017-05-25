No review lost on umpire’s call, DRS for T20Is: ICC Cricket Committee

Anil Kumble chaired the ICC Cricket committee’s meet. Anil Kumble chaired the ICC Cricket committee’s meet.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket Committee in its annual meeting in London on May 23 has proposed to come up with a new system where the two teams playing on the field would not lose a review on the Umpire’s call on an lbw decision (in DRS method). However, if this method is adopted then the two reviews which are added back for the teams after 80 overs in Test cricket will be cancelled.

The meeting was chaired by Anil Kumble, who said, “Yes, we as an Indian team used it on a trial basis when England toured India and subsequently when Australia came to India,” said Kumble. “I think both of it, we had success. We were pretty satisfied with the outcomes of the exercise and we are really comfortable with where we are, especially since I am involved with the Cricket Committee and right through the DRS protocols as far as the MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) is concerned. I think the independent agency coming on board and doing the testing and giving us suggested changes and suggested recommendations has been critical.

“We did speak about the unsuccessful reviews, especially when it comes to the Umpire’s call. It will be deemed as a successful review, the Umpire’s call and the 80-over top-up will not happen. That’s the recommendation of the Cricket Committee.”

We had a wonderful couple of days discussing various cricketing issues,” Kumble said and added. “But of the major highlights, one was the structure. Unanimously, the committee recommended that context to international cricket is paramount and they will welcome the next structure.

“The second one was the Laws of cricket. MCC have done the new Laws for cricket and unanimously, most of it was accepted, the major one being the size of bats. That will bring a lot of balance between bat and ball. The other one is, MIT has done its final testing on various DRS tools and their recommendations have been adopted as far as calibrations are concerned as well as some of the playing conditions as far as DRS is concerned were recommended and adopted. So we had a very fruitful couple of days.”

