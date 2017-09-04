No reason to give up captaincy, says Upul Tharanga

Upul Tharanga’s Sri lankan team lost ODI series 0-5 to India. (Source: PTI)x Upul Tharanga’s Sri lankan team lost ODI series 0-5 to India. (Source: PTI)x

Sri Lanka lost the five-match series 0-5 against India at home after the visiting team clinched victory by 6 wickets in Colombo on Sunday. Skipper Upul Tharanga has said that there is no reason of stepping down from the captaincy despite losing the series.

“There is no reason to give up captaincy. The next selectors’ committee will decide how we will move forward. We didn’t play well. And in the last two years we have not played well. So, only this set of players can come out of this phase. But we need to plan better and we need to identify what are the areas we can improve on,” he said.

Talking about the team’s performance, the captain insisted that his side lacked consistency and that is why they were outclassed in the series.

“We lacked consistency. We didn’t bat, bowl or field well. We were outplayed in the series. I am disappointed with our batting effort. India were very consistent but we failed to get big scores. The Indian top order was making plenty of runs,” the skipper said.

“We committed too many mistakes. As a batting unit, we failed to post decent totals. Even after five games, we failed to post 250 runs even once. I am feeling very disappointed with that. These batting displays are worrying. We lost some seven wickets for 53 runs. That has been something that is happening frequently now. We commit too many mistakes and we need to rectify them soon,” a disappointed Tharanga stated.

Hailing Virat Kohli’s performance and his experience, Tharanga suggested that his side can learn a lot from the Indian captain.

“As a player and captain, I feel very bad about it. If you take the last two years, we were not up to the mark. We were not consistent, but only these players can get out of this. It is a good opportunity for us to come out of this. “The whole series and prior to that we have spoken about it. Virat is an experienced player. We can learn a lot from him. Kohli’s batting was a good example for us. We talk about these things. We need someone who is set to get a big one. But we failed to achieve that,” concluded Tharanga.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd