No proxies hereafter: Justice Sen

The system of proxy voting will end at the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), the state unit’s High Court-appointed administrator Justice (Retd) Vikramajit Sen said on Saturday in his introductory remarks during the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM).

“There was a member who asked me whether proxies will be allowed. No proxies will be allowed. No proxies henceforth in the DDCA and they will not be allowed as far as these proceedings are concerned. You (members) are not getting anything from the DDCA, this association is your responsibility and if it does not run properly you are to blame. There will be no proxies, whenever voting takes place,” Justice Sen said.

The EGM was called to adopt the amendments to the articles of association in line with the Justice Lodha Committee Recommendations and the Delhi High Court directions. Justice Lodha had highlighted the ills of the proxy-voting system by calling it the ‘bane of several associations’. The High Court appointed administrator also brought to the attention of the members the repercussions if they do not vote in line with the directions of the courts.

A number of members raised concerns in the proposed amendments, among them being ‘admission of new members’, which seemingly has been restricted to ‘persons associated with the game of cricket at the District, State or International level or persons playing or have played any other game/ sport at atleast the state level’. Ordinary member NC Bakshi raised the point as to why ‘1000’ complimentary passes were to be issued to various authorities as per the proposed amendments to articles of association.

“So you don’t want any complimentary passes to be issued to various authorities?” Justice Sen asked as he took note of Bakshi’s objection. “I am fine with no complimentary passes being issued to various authorities. But this is a utopian proposal. The DDCA has to get various permissions from different authorities. It is very difficult,” he remarked.

Voting did not take place on Saturday, because members requested for more time to go through the 31-page document of the proposed amendments.

