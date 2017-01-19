No president, so no box tickets to BCCI for T20 clash at Nagpur

There’s a good chance that the president’s box will be locked and left empty at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) stadium in Nagpur when India and England meet for their T20 international on January 29. The VCA has decided to deny BCCI the customary tickets for the box. The reason: There is no BCCI president in place.

Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke were sacked as president and secretary of the BCCI following the Supreme Court order on January 2, leaving the Indian cricket board with no administrator at the helm.

Confirming his association’s decision, VCA president Anand Jaiswal told The Indian Express: “We have a president box and not the secretary box. We are not giving tickets unless there is a board president in place. There are 60-70 seats in the box. As per guidelines, we are supposed to give some tickets to the BCCI. Unless there is a president, we cannot allot tickets.”

Jaiswal, however, said it was slightly premature to decide what the VCA would do with the box in case no ticket is allotted. He said he was unsure whether the information had been relayed to the BCCI as yet.

“I have to check with my office whether we have informed the BCCI about this or not. We will have a meeting and decide what to do with this box now. We cannot take the decision today as we don’t know who will be the BCCI president in the coming days,” he said.

The BCCI has in the past used the presidential boxes at match venues to provide VIP seating for government agencies, sponsors, politicians and bureaucrats. The president and secretary of the board have a quota of 50 tickets each, which they have the right to distribute to whoever they wish.

VCA was the first association to adopt the Lodha Committee reforms and has already elected its apex council. The association, which was formerly headed by present ICC chairman Shashank Manohar, hasn’t toed the BCCI line of opposing the Lodha reforms. The board’s functioning has been managed by CEO Rahul Johri since the SC order which pretty much wiped out the remaining office-bearers in the BCCI.