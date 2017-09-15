No plans for Australia to tour Pakistan in near future, says CA chief executive James Sutherland

Only in Express
While Pakistan has taken a big stride to bring back international cricket to the country, Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland has said that the Australia cricket team won't be playing any bilateral series in Pakistan in the short team. 

Pakistan is currently hosting World XI for a three-match T20I series. (Source: Twitter/ICC)
Sutherland was responding to a call from the International Cricket Council for more teams to tour Pakistan, following the current tour of a World XI which is playing three Twenty20 matches.

Pakistan has hosted only one international tour _ a limited-overs series against Zimbabwe in 2015 _ since militants attacked the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009, wounding six players. Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998.

Australia is scheduled to play in Pakistan next year but Sutherland on Friday expressed doubt that tour would be possible _ “I don’t see in the short term there are any plans for us to play in Pakistan.”

