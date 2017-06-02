No Pakistan players, officials to be allowed to participate in Afghanistan T20 league: PCB

PCB announced that none of the players and officials (coaches) contracted to Afghanistan T20 league would be issued NOCs. (Source: Express Archive) PCB announced that none of the players and officials (coaches) contracted to Afghanistan T20 league would be issued NOCs. (Source: Express Archive)

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement said that no Pakistan players and officials who are contracted to Afghanistan T20 league would be given the No Objection Certificates as well as none of the players or the officials would be permitted to feature in the league. The ICC rule states that players and officials need to be given NOCs by their national board to take part in an overseas league.

“The PCB announces that none of the players and officials (coaches) contracted to Afghanistan T20 league would be issued NOCs. No Pakistani player or official can feature in the league,” PCB said in a statement. The announcement comes in the wake of the Afghanistan cricket board cancelling two scheduled T20 friendly matches that were to be played against Pakistan.

Pakistan cricket board also rejected the allegations leveled by Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in the wake of the tragic Kabul blast.

At least 80 people were killed and hundreds wounded in Kabul in an attack which, Afghanistan’s intelligence agency said, had been carried out by the Taliban-affiliated Haqqani network with assistance from Pakistan.

“The PCB strongly rejects the baseless allegations leveled by Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) in the wake of the tragic Kabul blast. While our sympathies are with the victims and families affected by the tragedy, we reject the irresponsible statement made by the ACB and hereby announce the cancellation of the proposed series between the two countries,” PCB said in a statement.

The Pakistan board also insisted that millions of Aghan refugees learnt about the game while they were in Pakistan. “Over the years, the PCB helped cricketers in Afghanistan develop their expertise and an entire generation of Afghan national players honed their cricketing skills in Pakistan.”

“It is also deeply regrettable that the ACB delegation in Pakistan was at pains to insist that politics should not impinge on cricket but has now turned around and is playing politics by laying the blame for its troubles and inadequacies on Pakistan,” the PCB said in a statement.

(Inputs from Reuters)

