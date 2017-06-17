No outstation players in TNPL, says BCCI

BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary sought an explanation from TNCA, and has also attached the minutes of a working committee meeting that dealt with the issue a few years ago. (Source: File) BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary sought an explanation from TNCA, and has also attached the minutes of a working committee meeting that dealt with the issue a few years ago. (Source: File)

The day after 88 outstation cricketers registered with the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) in order to play in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), the BCCI has shot a letter to TNCA saying that outstation cricketers can’t play in a league run by a state association. On Friday, BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary sought an explanation from TNCA, and has also attached the minutes of a working committee meeting that dealt with the issue a few years ago.

The BCCI have made it clear that their stand remains the same: state associations can’t allow outstation players in their T20 leagues. “A letter has been sent along with minutes of a BCCI working committee decision from a few years back which clearly says that outstation players won’t be allowed in state association T20 league. We will wait for TNCA response now but BCCI stands remains the same as before,” BCCI official informed. Top players like Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Manoj Tiwary, Sanju Samson and many other young players, who played IPL have registered with one of the TNCA’s league team in order to play in TNPL.

TNCA had come up with a rule this year where outstation players, who get registered with TNCA league teams can be included in TNPL draft. As a result many cricketers lined up to play for TNPL. It is learnt that Maharashtra Cricket Association has made it clear that there players will not take part in TNPL. The association will not grant NOC. Maharashtra batsman Ankit Tripathi, who had a successful IPL 10 season for Pune Supergiant, has withdrawn his name as Maharashtra did not give NOC to the batsman.

