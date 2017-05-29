No outcome from PCB meet; BCCI unlikely to pay compensation

BCCI and PCB met in Dubai but no result came out of the meeting. BCCI and PCB met in Dubai but no result came out of the meeting.

The meeting between the top BCCI and PCB officials ended without any conclusive outcome after the Indian government today refused to give clearance for any bilateral series with Pakistan.

The BCCI, represented by joint secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, CEO Rahul Johri and GM (Cricket Operations) MV Sridhar met with their Pakistani counterparts to discuss the pressing issues including the USD 60 million compensation demanded by the PCB.

“The delegations of the BCCI and PCB have met in Dubai today and shared their stated positions. The meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and its outcome will be shared with the members of their respective boards,” a BCCI release stated.

However a BCCI source privy to the development said there were deliberations on the USD 60 million compensation that the PCB had demanded from BCCI for not adhering to the MoU, which stated that the two nations would play five bilateral series in eight-year cycle between 2015-2023.

There were some thoughts of sneaking a small limited overs series in September, when Champions League T20 used to be held.

It is learnt that BCCI is unlikely to pay any damages as its stand has always been clear that government clearance is paramount when it comes to playing Pakistan. In fact, BCCI has asked PCB to withdraw compensation claim.

“After today’s statement by the union sports minister, it is unlikely that a series against Pakistan will be held anytime soon. We have told PCB that unless our government gives permission, we will not even be able to play them at a neutral venue like the UAE,” a BCCI source privy to developments told PTI.

As of now, India will only play Pakistan in ICC tournaments.

