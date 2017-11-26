No other batsmen could have started the same way as Virat Kohli, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Virat Kohli scored his fifth double ton against Sri Lanka on Sunday. Virat Kohli scored his fifth double ton against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

It was raining yet again in Napgur during the second Test between India and Sri Lanka. But unlike in Kolkata, it was a rain of centuries. Four batsmen from Indian batting line-up scored a Test ton in the first innings for the home side. While returning Murali Vijay got out on 128 on Day 2, Cheteshwar Pujara became a victim to Dasun Shanaka at 143 in the first session of Day 3. By the time India declared their innings, skipper Virat Kohli completed his fifth Test international double ton and Rohit Sharma also completed his 3rd Test hundred.

Speaking to reporters after the day’s play, Pujara praised the fast-paced innings played by the Indian captain and said it is hard to match up to his speed. “See, he (Kohli) is a kind of player who performs well in all the formats of the game and the way he started off, if there was some other batsmen, I don’t think they could have started in the same way. I think it’s his confidence and way he is batting, in last two to three years, it would have been difficult for any other batsman to score at such a strike rate,” the right-hand batsman said.

Pujara’s remarks came as Kohli, who became the only captain to score 10 Test tons in a calendar year, recorded a better strike rate than his other team-mates. While Vijay played at a strike rate of 57.91, Pujara at 39.50 and Sharma at 63.75, Kohli scored his double hundred with a strike rate of 79.77.

Pujara further said that Napgur wicket was not particularly easy to bat on as it was difficult to score a lot of boundaries. “Whenever we got some opportunities, we tried playing some shots. But overall, it was a tough pitch, where you might not get out but it was also difficult to score runs,” the middle-order batsman said.

Talking about his performance, the batsman said playing overseas in country cricket has improved the quality of his game. He added that his performance has given him the confidence to continue his form in the upcoming South African tour. “The first Test starts on January 5, before that there’s plenty of time to prepare. Personally, county experience and past South African experience will certainly help because I have improved my technique especially while playing in overseas conditions. Overall, I am very confident with the kind of form I am going through.”

The 29-year further said that India needs to practice on wickets which replicate the ones in South Africa and England before the tour begin. “But going there little bit early — a week or 10 days early, and then practicing on those pitches are important. Indian team is also playing other formats (ODIs and T20s), so if there are matches scheduled before we either go to South Africa or England, you can’t help it, as an individual. You need to be prepared. Even if you are in India, we need to try and replicate wickets in South Africa and England and then try and practice here.”

