No new names in Australia’s selection panel but structural changes made

Cricket Australia on Friday confirmed that Trevor Hohns, Greg Chappell and Mark Waugh have all been appointed to the revamped National Selection Panel. The change in structure sees a three-person panel confirmed for Test and One-Day International cricket and a two-person panel for T20 International selection. The panel for Test and ODI cricket will be made up of Trevor Hohns, who has been appointed full-time National Selector, and will be supported by National Talent Manager Greg Chappell in a part-time selector role, focussing on youth development for the Test and ODI sides. Darren Lehmann will maintain his position as team head coach on the panel.

In an effort to improve Australia’s T20 International ranking and focus specifically on T20 cricket, the panel for international T20 selection has been re-structured to a two-person format with Mark Waugh leading the panel, supported by Lehmann. Hohns’ is contracted until February 2020, with Chappell and Waugh’s appointment ending on August 2018.

Speaking on the new make-up and appointments, Cricket Australia Chairman, David Peever said: “In making these decisions, the Board considered findings of a review conducted by CA Management which looked at various aspects of the selection function, including the selection approach, the relevant structure and ensuring that we have the best possible candidates for the period ahead.

“Trevor, Greg and Mark all have a vast amount of experience, we are pleased with their performance in the role over recent months, and are satisfied that this new structure will allow the Panel to be well supported by our national talent pathway and talent identification systems,” said Peever. The appointments will commence immediately.