No mutual understanding with CA for Bangladesh tour cancellation: BCB chief

Bangladesh were supposed to play two Tests and three one-day internationals in Australia in August and September. (Source: AP) Bangladesh were supposed to play two Tests and three one-day internationals in Australia in August and September. (Source: AP)

Bangladesh Cricket Board chief executive, Nizamuddin Chowdhury expressed disappointment after Cricket Australia called off Bangladesh’ proposed tour down under later this year. This development is a big blow for the Tigers who were supposed to play two Tests and three one-day internationals in Australia in August and September. The BCB chief also claimed that there was no mutual understanding behind the cancellation of the tour. He even went on to say that alternative proposal to play T20Is has also been made. As per reports, the tour was canceled since it was not commercially viable.

“CA had communicated with us and said that the [2018] tour would not be possible for certain reasons. We have an understanding of their reasoning but that does not equate to mutual understanding,” Nizamuddin was quoted as saying by Daily Star.

“I want to stress that an alternative proposal [to play only ODIs] was made and we had not gotten a reply. If they take this as mutual understanding, I do not agree,” he added.

”Many of our home series aren’t necessarily beneficial. We have to host a lot of countries to maintain bilateral commitments. It is not always financially viable. If the BCB can afford them, then we would expect the bigger cricket boards to do the same,” cricbuzz quoted him saying.

Bangladesh have not visited Australia since 2008 when they played three one-day internationals. The minnows have not played a Test in Australia since 2003.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App